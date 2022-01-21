Protect workers, patrons
The Jan. 10 R-E front page story “Restaurants hit pause as virus strikes staff” mentions “temporary closures are rolling across the industry as owners try to both protect staff and recognize that infections among workers threatens levels of absenteeism that make their regular operations untenable.”
It only makes sense that restaurant servers, bartenders, hair stylists and workers in stores would be exposed frequently to COVID.
Think about how many patrons are in those establishments who are not yet symptomatic from their infections or are infected but not symptomatic.
Think about how many patrons an infected worker could transmit the virus to.
I’ve asked multiple waiters and waitresses to please wear a mask when they serve me, and all have complied. Some seem relieved that I asked. In recent weeks I’ve seen more workers wearing masks and must commend those workers and those businesses. It only makes sense: protect your workers and your patrons. It’s good for business.
David McGreaham
Traverse City