Safety becomes political
Once again our safety shutdown has become political. People's jobs or their lives. It definitely is a conundrum. The latest rant was from Kelly Stafford wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Mathew Stafford (which she apologized for). Of course, the right loved it. Impeachment for the governor. Dictator.
What is lost in this equation is health care workers. What recourse do they have? Some of them are probably having their own version of PTSD right now. It is not fair.
So the right piles on, but says nothing about our 8-year-old president making a mockery of our election. Deplorable.
Terry McGowen
Traverse City