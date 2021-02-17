We are in trouble
I friend asked me "Do you think Trump should be impeached?" I said yes, but it's a waste of time. Republicans will protect their own and they did. Please don't argue the Clinton impeachment it was lightyears difference.
Here we have a party that gives an standing ovation to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Jack Bergman who tries to undermine our democracy and our own county commissioner who displays a gun to prove his ignorance. This after four years of the greatest political liar we have ever seen. If lying was currency Donald Trump would be the richest man in the world twice over. I'm not sure where America is heading, but until we start having a conscience and admit what is right and wrong we are in dire trouble.
Terry McGowen
Traverse City