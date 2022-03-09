Recall response
In response to the gentleman's letter on Will Bunek's recall: As to the Biden and Democratic leadership, all you have to do is wave the socialist flag and ignorant people coming charging. Biden stepped in it with Afghanistan for sure. His tenure has been rocky at best. He mentioned patriots. The same ones who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6th for democracy?
Was that a tradition? Trying to stop an election. Gerrymandering. Writing up new laws so we disenfranchise voters. Perfect.
COVID created lost jobs (many people not coming back). Stagnated our economy. Stimulus checks. Our byproduct to this. Inflation. Companies making up for lost time. Don't worry. The right will get Congress back in November. For the 1 percent.
Terry McGowen
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.