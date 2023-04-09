Reflections on what gets people elected these days
Former President Trump indicted. What a no-brainer. He was corrupt long before he became president. He was so dirty he made Pigpen from "Peanuts" look like Mr. Clean.
Was this politically motivated? Isn't everything nowadays? He has given voice to the Far Right: DeSantis, Greene, Boebert, Gaetz, Abbott, Hannity and Carlson — just to name a few. Playing fast and loose with the truth. This indictment has created a mountain of fodder for them; especially the deniers.
I have more conservative friends than liberals (happens when you live in Traverse City) and none of them extreme. So I'm not disparaging them. Most of them are embarrassed by these people.
But here's the rub:
How do these people still get elected to office?
Because we don't see the truth anymore. We don't care.
Terry McGowen
Traverse City
