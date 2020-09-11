Moderates at crossroads
We’re at a crossroads and the presidential election will decide if this hole becomes the abyss. I’m a moderate who has voted left and right depending on the prevalent issue then. Today it's about decency, empathy, compassion and tolerance. When did these become negative?
We ignore everything about this president. His tendencies: Habitual liar, no moral compass, narcissist, vindictive, takes credit for everything and responsibility for nothing. He’s an 8 year old in a man’s body. He thinks QAnon people "love our country.” He ignores the facts. That’s inexcusable.
I'm not in Joe Biden utopia, but he can reunite this country. This election is about moderates. Vote.
Terry McGowen
Traverse City
