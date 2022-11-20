What it was like working at a polling place on Election Day
I work the elections for Garfield Township and I was dreading this election. I was gearing up to get fired, because I don't suffer fools well. I give respect and I expect respect. Simple plan. I have a great township clerk and precinct chair.
Anything that is portrayed as shady is offensive to us. We had three poll challengers and they were great; more than 900 voters and quite a few first-timers.
Quite a few people thanked me for serving and that was nice to hear. (I do get paid.)
As for the tabulators and ballots, that is always fun. I have to be a minimum 6- to 10-feet from the person feeding the ballot for privacy (or I burst into flames). Some of the voters act like they are handling a live grenade. I get it. It can be intimidating. So sometimes it would take two to three tries for it to feed. A dial would come up and it would say your ballot was counted.
So, if there are people who still feel the elections are rigged, get over yourselves and get therapy.
Terry McGowen
Traverse City
