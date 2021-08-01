Don't be selfish or ignorant
Here we go again. The Delta variant. Why are we still talking about this? Because we still have too many people that have not been vaccinated.
Let me explain my thoughts by definition. Ignorance: lack of knowledge or information. Selfish: lacking consideration of others. Just about explains 95 percent of the unvaccinated. You go into a Meijer and 99 percent don't wear a mask. Because they are all vaccinated? Of course not. Selfish. Ignorant. Do they have the right to not get vaccinated? Of course. Selfish. Ignorant.
I'll be taking a 6,000-mile driving trip soon through many states. Some I will now avoid. All because of certain leadership (you know who you are) who has sold rights and fear. Selfish. Ignorant. Am I mad? You bet I am. Because I'm not selfish or ignorant. My vaccination protects me and you. How can that be wrong?
Terry McGowen
Traverse City