O'Neil deserves support
For almost two years Lansing Republicans have denied Grand Traverse County a voice in the state House. They refused to either reinstate Larry Inman or eject him. Now they bankrolled a hand-picked candidate to represent us. We don't need someone to carry Lansing's water; we need someone who will stand up for Grand Traverse County.
Dan O'Neil is that person — a warrior who has fought for good people, who speaks truth to power and will represent us with dignity. Dan is a good guy; Dan is and will be effective. I urge you to vote for Dan O'Neil.
Brian McGillivary
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.