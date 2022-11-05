Andrews is the choice for county board
Please support TJ Andrews for Grand Traverse County Commission. I have known TJ, both as a journalist and former Traverse City planning and city commissioner, and served on committees with her. She is honest, practical, well-prepared and a hard worker, who's skilled at reaching consensus among diverse opinions.
TJ has always looked out for the best interests of Traverse City, Peninsula Township and our broader community without losing sight of the impact on Individuals. TJ uses research and logic to make decisions, has a keen legal mind, but is always open to new ideas and other opinions. Vote for TJ Andrews.
Brian McGillivary
Traverse City
