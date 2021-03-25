Challenges of convenience
The sanctity of election results appears to be important to Democrats only when Donald Trump and his supporters are challenging the outcome. The Democrats' true colors showed up this week when a House committee began the process of unseating a duly-elected Republican member representing Iowa's Second Congressional District.
GOP Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks won the November race by 47 votes in the first count and 6 votes after a recount. Democrat Rita Hart wants the House to use its constitutional authority as "judge of the elections" of members to impose yet another recount and reverse the outcome. The Republicans replied that the challenge should be dismissed citing Ms. Hart's failure to raise her complaints to Iowa officials. The last time the House reversed a state-certified election result was in 1985. The last time the House replaced a sitting member with an opponent was in 1938. In both cases, the House was controlled by Democrats.
Is it fair for a partisan majority in the House to disregard state officials and reverse a close election that suits their own preferences? Is there not a familiar idiom about the smell of three-day-old fish?
John McGill
Frankfort