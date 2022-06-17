Fisheries in flux
Just a handful of the 364 treaties concluded between the United States government and Native Americans have led the State of Michigan to sign onto a consent decree. That agreement has established rules for the sports fishers to angle alongside the commercial and tribal fishers. The consent decree expired two years ago.
The question: just who can catch which fish? was answered 22 years ago and regulations were put in place. Many wonder how the new agreement will allocate the fisheries resource when it emerges from behind the doors that have been closed for over two years. Recently Jamie Massey and his son spoke out at the Great Lakes Fisheries Heritage Conference in Saint Ignace. Among sportsmen and fisheries biologists, Jamie Junior who has been fishing for 20 years said: “The fishery is balancing itself out, between the ecosystem, the fisheries and the families.”
From the dock in St. Ignace their fishing tug “Laura Ann” has access to the finest fishing grounds in Michigan.
Stewart McFerran
Lake Ann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.