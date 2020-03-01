Historic perspective
Yes, we have the Second Amendment, but we also have the precedent of local law enforcement for public safety. Local officials should consider the actions of Traverse City Police Chief Blacken when considering the proposed "sanctuary."
From https://gtjournal.tadl.org/2015/gunsbay/:
"After the Civil War, many guns used by soldiers like Grandfather Brady became obsolete and uncared for. In an effort to remove these dangerous weapons from homes, legislation was passed that required individuals to register their guns. Gun owners not wanting to pay to register their guns could turn them into local authorities.
Traverse City Police Chief Blacken had lots of firearms turned in to his office in 1926. There were many Civil War rifles that “would fire when you least expected,” as reported in the Traverse City Record-Eagle on Nov. 6, 1926. Chief Blacken dumped the guns in Grand Traverse Bay, ensuring the public’s safety from dangerous misfires."
Stewart McFerran
Lake Ann
