Fisheries aren't a place for racism
Statements by one elderly Leelanau official draw the gaze of many. Racism has held back a northern Michigan minority group for hundreds of years. We must acknowledge the fundamental role fishing rights play in the lives of Chippawa and Ottawa people and support them.
The State of Michigan and some sportsman groups have fought for years to deny native participation in Great Lakes fishery. This effort sometimes amounts to racism.
Twenty years ago there was a consent decree between the State of Michigan and five tribes regarding fishing. Since then progress includes tribal bands as partners in fisheries management. That agreement expired Aug. 8. An extension was granted. With less fish than 20 years ago, it will be difficult to allocate the resource.
We need public discussion about the future of fisheries. Alternatives to the put-grow-take operation must be considered. The fish farm that is the Great Lakes benefits middle-class white sportsmen. Arguments of sportsmen are clothed in environmental rhetoric. Complaints about gill nets deny the importance of commercial fishing and serve as a racist dog whistle. The silence on fishing rights negotiations is defining.
Everyone concerned about racism should support the Ottawa and Chippewa people as fisheries negotiations continue into the fall.
Stewart A. McFerran
Lake Ann
