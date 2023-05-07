Residents should make decisions about density
I recently attended two neighborhood meetings conducted by the Traverse City Planning Commission.
During those meetings, it became obvious that, regardless of what my neighbors and I said (which were mostly anti-density comments), the Planning Commission already had an agenda – instead of genuinely wanting or valuing input from the public.
City residents should decide if we want increased, destructive density within our neighborhoods.
There should be a vote by residents as to whether we want increased density within our neighborhoods before City Commission and Planning Commission plans overwhelm our neighborhoods.
Our city neighborhoods are already plagued with too much traffic and noise. We do not want – or need – increased density.
John McDonald
Traverse City
