Density not the solution
Three mega banks are being built downtown. None of them have parking for their customers or employees. All are built along the Boardman River, impacting the river environment. City taxpayers will pay for a parking garage to accommodate the relentless overdevelopment of our downtown.
Another albatross, a 60-foot apartment complex in the Warehouse district on the river is going to be built, dominating everything around it. Plans by the Downtown Development Authority are in the making for yet another mega apartment complex on the Boardman next to the already enormous existing bank.
Our city’s appeal and atmosphere are being destroyed with the erroneous belief that density downtown and in our neighborhoods will solve the housing problem in Traverse City and prevent sprawl.
With all of the expensive high-rise condos and unbridled development encouraged by the DDA and some in our city government, we are damaging the environment people come to experience when visiting Traverse City.
Increased traffic and auxiliary dwelling units being built with existing homes on single lots are making our neighborhoods even less livable.
You cannot regain something you’ve thoughtlessly wasted and lost.
John McDonald
Traverse City