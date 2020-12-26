Running out of time
Most Americans live in denial. The coronavirus pandemic will be dwarfed compared to what we will experience with the changing climate.
Corporations produce gas-guzzling vehicles that increase the dangers we are facing — with oversized pickups (12/14 mpg) and large SUVs pushed by the automotive industry to make profits.
Enbridge is another example of corporate greed, with their largest on-land oil spill in Kalamazoo and potential future oil spill from Line 5, devastating the fresh water of the Great Lakes.
The Republican Party (FOX News as their megaphone) prioritizes corporations and wealth over human existence. They deny climate change and have already cut environmental protections, given trillion dollar tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations, while planning to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Too many Americans are deliberately blind to the environmental, social and economic dangers they face —ignoring famine and worldwide climate disasters and pretending everything is fine.
I hope humans learn what the Earth could be during our pause in consuming due to the virus. The Earth cannot sustain our current level of consumption and our future depends on significant behavior change. We are running out of time.
John McDonald
Traverse City