Don't destroy neighborhoods
The city commission and city government have decided that the only way to provide affordable housing for those working downtown is to allow multiple and mixed-use dwellings on neighborhood lots.
Exploiting our neighborhoods with even denser growth will not solve the problem of housing shortages. This plays into the hands for those wanting to make a profit at their neighbors’ expense.
In fact it will exacerbate already serious problems. Our neighborhoods are plagued with constant traffic, large buildings on our perimeters and our downtown resembles an overly developed city typical of many down state. We will lose what draws people to our area as tourists and visitors because Traverse City is no longer “small town” unique.
The shortage of affordable housing cannot be solved within the city limits without destroying the neighborhoods. The money drained from our tax base from the Downtown Development Authority must be stopped. We do not need a renewal of the TIF district -- we need to give the taxes they collect downtown back to neighborhoods and city government.
John McDonald
Traverse City