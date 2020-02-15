When is enough, enough?
When will the citizens/neighborhoods be shown as much attention and preference as the downtown? Tourism is important, but at what cost? When is enough, enough.
The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the Chamber of Commerce have more influence over our city commissioners than the residents. A bank builds its headquarters downtown with seventeen parking spaces for employees and customers. Are citizens expected to fund a parking garage with a new TIF? The DDA has out lived it's purpose.
The city is flooded with high-priced condos and apartments. Cruise ships are being encouraged to bring more tourists and scar our bay. It is time to stop promoting Traverse City as nothing more than a tourist destination. Wages are not “livable” for those who serve tourists.
Our neighborhoods are overrun with ever increasing traffic and the “powers that be” encourage more.
If citizens do not speak up and counter the ever-increasing threat to our neighborhoods, then we deserve what will befall us.
Contact your city commissioners and demand they make neighborhoods at least as important as tourism, business and downtown. Traverse City neighborhoods deserve better than constant traffic, over development and resident taxation to support another parking garage.
John McDonald
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.