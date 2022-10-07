What happened to women's choice
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to throw women’s reproductive choice to the states has backfired badly for Republicans running for office in November. Most voted repeatedly to deny women’s choice.
Realizing how profoundly they have blundered, Republican candidates like Jack O’Malley are back-pedaling furiously, hoping to present themselves as reasonable moderates. They are not.
Women of all political stripes are voting to preserve women’s right to choose, a right they have exercised responsibly for more than 50 years.
This issue permeates every race, up and down the ballot.
Skunks do not change their stripes. Vote blue now.
Sylvia McCullough
Interlochen
