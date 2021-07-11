Recognize and atone for our past
Americans are rightfully summoned to bear witness to their nation’s legacy of racial slavery, the conquests over its Indigenous nations and oppression inflicted on people less valued. The letter to the editor titled “Guilt by association” (Record-Eagle, June 26) writes that this is blaming the living innocent for the wrongs of their long-dead forebears. That argument, however, misses something important.
America’s past is filled with positive and negative accounts that reflect its strengths and weaknesses, but as we have obligations and needs to celebrate the positive so do we owe it to ourselves and those before and after us to recognize, accept and often atone for the negative.
We are all conditioned by our past and therefore are not free from it. Accept it or not, the past always has some claim on each of us, which is part of the human condition. Because profound injustices continue to emerge and cry out against our historical, and often myopic, narrative, it is for our own personal and collective well being and likely survival that we persistently acknowledge, own and rectify them — allowing ourselves to heal and progress as one people, as Americans and members of a global community.
Allen McCullough
Interlochen