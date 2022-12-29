The Record-Eagle Opinion page cartoon of Dec. 8 was a disservice to Dr. Anthony Fauci. It mocked the man’s life and work in helping keep America healthy, safe and hopeful, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cartoon feeds into the hostility and ignorance of those who intimidate and threaten public health officials for simply doing their jobs. It also foolishly assumes that COVID-19 virus is no longer a significant public health threat. There will certainly be other pandemics and, with the increasing threat of global warming, health and emergency infrastructures will be severely challenged, endangered and even destroyed.
Because of such challenges, the scientific and medical expertise and experience of millions of health officials like Dr. Fauci will be absolutely necessary to help people cope and survive. The cartoon’s message is inexcusable.
Qualified and dedicated experts like Dr. Fauci must not be ignorantly dismissed and made of fun of. If they are, then the joke will deservedly be on us.
Allen McCullough
Interlochen
