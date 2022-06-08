Support public education system
I think we can agree we all want our children to learn and develop so they will succeed in life to the best of their ability. Republicans however, are working hard to see that that does not happen. They are instead using their time to promote legal yet undemocratic processes to take money from our public schools and put it toward private schools.
For example, Betsy DeVos is touting a voucher ballot initiative that could circumvent Gov. Whitmer’s veto of voucher-style education bills that would give tax credits to Michiganders who contributed to a scholarship program for non-public schools.
Others are introducing bills that would humiliate and shame LGBTQ students for being themselves by adding a transgender athlete ban to Michigan education budget bill, or introducing “don’t say gay” bills. Extremist right-wing parent groups and Rep- ublican lawmakers are advocating school book-banning bills over curriculum and resources regarding race, gender and sexuality. If successful these measures would limit our children’s abilities to learn new perspectives and insights from people with life experiences different from their own.
Please vote for candidates and/or legislators who will work to support and maximize our children’s learning experience in our public-school education system.
Sylvia McCullough
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.