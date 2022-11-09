Step up and address the issue
In his letter “Had enough?” on Nov. 2, Curt Raftshol itemized an extensive inventory of President Biden’s failures. Though most of them would fall into apocalyptic categories, such as plague, famine, war and death, one peculiar item stood out to this reader: Biden’s failure to stop “unvetted illegal aliens” from crossing our borders.
Most likely, only Raftshol and kindred spirits have the insight and resolve to recognize and address this issue. Therefore, right now, they owe it to their country to contact their Republican congressmen and senators and insist that every illegal alien be thoroughly vetted before sneaking into our country.
If they won’t do it, I can’t see who else will. Go for it!
Allen McCullough
Interlochen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.