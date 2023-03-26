Unfettered gun possession is costing us horrifically
After every mass shooting, there are calls for gun control. But, when wisdom and common sense emerge, we are cautioned about the sensitivities of gun rights defendants and Second Amendment zealots.
Those folks are convinced that any firearm regulation is a left or liberal plot, and that mass shootings must not distract us from the more tragic consequences and serious threat of any government gun control.
There’s like a festering resignation that accepts the bloodshed and lives destroyed as requisite sacrifices for preserving the reliquary of Second Amendment, gun sanctification and white minutemen vigilantism.
Though there are reports of some “responsible gun owners” speaking out for gun control, there should be many thousands more of them, because that’s what it’s going to take to stand up to blinkered gun owners, firearms dealers, munitions manufacturers, lobbyists, the NRA and a host of Second Amendment fanatics.
There’s a national proliferation of about 400 million guns, more than 100 per person, which so many Americans seem oblivious to – though its tragic toll is weekly news.
Having so many guns among us is costing us horrifically, and mere legal and law-abiding gun possession does not absolve owners of complicity in this national nightmare.
Allen McCullough
Interlochen
