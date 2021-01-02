O'Malley's small business thinking
State Rep. Jack O’Malley (Record-Eagle, Dec. 2) pleaded for shoppers to support local small businesses this holiday season. It would be a commendable good will gesture, except there’s a terrible pandemic swirling about us and O’Malley says nothing about wearing mask, social distancing, washing hands and self quarantining when expected. He wants customers to show gratitude toward small businesses for their civic contributions of yearbook ads, youth sports team, charity auction donations and summer jobs of kids.
But do small businesses also support a livable minimum wage, tax increases for schools, libraries, roads, child care, employee health care, family leave, affordable housing and environmental protection? Do they also vote for officials who support these concerns? Or do they feel a paycheck is sufficient and subscribe to the pernicious and cruel myth that the free market’s unregulated and invisible hands will solve these issues when its good and ready?
The small businesses’ bottom lines are in danger, but so are the health and safety bottom lines of all of us which are larger community concerns. If you are so compelled, shop locally and support small businesses, but, as we always should, put our public welfare first over profit. Happy holidays.
Allen McCullough
Interlochen