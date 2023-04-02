Traverse City plan requires shared vision
March 19 letters to the editor regarding Traverse City density and traffic congestion (Jane Fochtman of Traverse City) and Boardman, a bridge too far, and the continued sewage releases into the bay (Cliff Burkholder of Grayling) were well-written, accurate and a credit to the community concerns.
The editorial staff of the Record-Eagle is in tune with residents.
Currently, it's obvious to everyone that there is no cogent urban planning in Traverse City. This is evidenced by:
1. New construction built right next to the sidewalk. One supposes, if a door opens, a pedestrian would be knocked into traffic.
2. No required landscaping required for new developments. All trees on site are destroyed, leaving a sun-baked concrete edifice.
3. Ugly five-story monoliths block once gorgeous views of the bay and crowd the Boardman River, helping to destroy the historic ambiance of Traverse City.
4. Snarled traffic is everywhere and is so congested that local residents mostly avoid the city in the summer.
Here's a partial solution for our city planners:
1. Require developers to plant at least three native trees on site, with a minimum of 12 feet in height, especially Michigan’s white pine that once lent its graceful branches to every road leading into Traverse City.
2. Mandate a minimum 4-foot border of pedestrian-friendly landscaping at the front of new construction.
3. Create several large renderings of what city planners envision for Traverse City by 2035 and post these graphics in several locations downtown.
We’d appreciate seeing the end product envisioned by our city planners.
Sue McCraven
Williamsburg
