Match our priorities
On Jan. 20, 2022, the Record-Eagle reported county Administrator Nate Alger helped select 11 panelists to decide how $18 million of ARPA money should be spent in our county. The current selection is non-defensible.
First, a public survey shows the county’s dearth in mental health services to be a top priority — yet only one panelist is a behavioral health professional. And only two women? Seriously? This is not a rational or legally defensible selection. At least four panelists out of 11 should be women (and NOT county executives) and a minimum three panelists should be professionals in mental health treatment and services. Remember for whom you work, Mr. Alger, and the stated priorities of our citizens.
Sue McCraven, C.E. (civil engineer), M.S.
Williamsburg