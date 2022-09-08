The definition of fascism 

Fascism (and, incidentally, apartheid) is the forcing of minority rule on the majority (kind of like the opposite of democracy).

Like a cult, it requires the emergence of a corrupt, charismatic, sociopathic and sadistic leader.

However, the grift of this perverse strongman only works when he attracts an equally perverse cadre of unquestioning, followers (henchmen) who are persuaded to subvert free and fair elections and use threats, intimidation and violence against any of the majority that stands against their dear leader.

Knowing this, we’ve calculated that President Biden’s recent reference to MAGA Republicanism as “semi-Fascism” was exactly half-right (or -wrong).

Regis and Patricia McCord

Williamsburg

