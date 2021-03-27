Border crisis
Do we need any more proof that Joe Biden is a politician and not a public servant other than his handling of the border crisis? When, infrequently, he mentions it he says there is no crisis and that it is someone else's fault (a political trick he learned from Obama).
Then, he appoints his vice president to be in charge of the self-inflicted mess about two days after she loudly laughed at a question from a reporter and said "Not today" when asked about traveling to the border.
This administration does a better job of keeping legal Canadian tourists out of our country than COVID-19 infected illegal immigrants, drug dealers and sex traffickers.
John McCombs
Traverse City