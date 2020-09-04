Listen to Mattis
Listen to Gen. James Mattis, President Donald Trump's former secretary of defense: "I'd earned my spurs on the battlefield ... Donald Trump earned his in a letter from a doctor."
"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people ... We can unite without him ... We owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children."
Gen. Colin Powell (President George W. Bush's secretary of state) about Trump: "He lies about things and gets away with it because people will not hold him accountable."
Confront Trump with the truth. Elect Joe Biden.
Doug McCombs
Charlevoix
