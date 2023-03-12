Choice shows poor judgment
"Why ain't you just say so?" is a line from your new comic strip in a feeble attempt to be "politically correct" on your comic strip page. I think all Black Americans should be offended by your choice. Ebonics proved to be racially repulsive several years back as Blacks wanted to be known only as Americans, not speakers of an obviously racially reflective dialect of the American language.
Slavery was a bad time in our history, but it was in our history. Adding a – so-called – Black comic strip to the Record-Eagle will accomplish nothing except to reinforce the false notion that Blacks are not smart enough to speak the language spoken in this country.
John McCombs
Traverse City
