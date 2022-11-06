Stop bogging down bills with legislative landmines
Too often, politicians write huge bills, titled with wording not descriptive to the entire bill, that do not address a single issue. But these proposed bills include way too many things that the other side opposes and just a few things they approve of.
That way, when a bill doesn’t pass, the majority party can cherry-pick and create campaign ads saying their opponent is against something that their opponent actually supports. But the majority can make that claim because they wrote something that their opponent is strongly against into the same bill.
If a bill strictly addressed one issue, the politicians would have to work harder and they would have less they could lie or tell half-truths about at election time.
There were a couple of recent readers’ opinions in the Record-Eagle that show this strategy is effective, from a politician's point of view.
Maybe it is time to ban political parties, as George Washington favored, and put men and women in office who represent us and our country – instead of their party.
John McCombs
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.