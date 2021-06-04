Provide witnesses

Regarding Rev. Julie Chai’s letter published May 30. We have a new federal administration now. I am sure if Rev. Chai would take any information she has to the U.S. Justice Department, they would be willing to investigate the atrocities she mentioned in her letter. First-person witnesses would be best. But remember, unsubstantiated rumors can destroy people as well as nations.

As far as “Where is Jesus?” I think He is weeping over us as he did over Jerusalem and the people who were supposed to be His disciples.

Molly McCombs

Traverse City

