Provide witnesses
Regarding Rev. Julie Chai’s letter published May 30. We have a new federal administration now. I am sure if Rev. Chai would take any information she has to the U.S. Justice Department, they would be willing to investigate the atrocities she mentioned in her letter. First-person witnesses would be best. But remember, unsubstantiated rumors can destroy people as well as nations.
As far as “Where is Jesus?” I think He is weeping over us as he did over Jerusalem and the people who were supposed to be His disciples.
Molly McCombs
Traverse City