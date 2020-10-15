High stakes at the polls this year
When my grandson enlisted in the Army, I was more concerned about our country's next leader. CBS "Face The Nation" host Margaret Brennan asked former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates if he supported a statement from his memoir that Joe Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." He agreed.
Nearly 2,500 military men and women died in conflicts under Obama-Biden, or almost one per day for eight years. Fewer than 120 military personnel died in conflicts in the past four years. There is more at stake than voting based on who we like or dislike.
John McCombs
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.