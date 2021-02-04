Trickle-down impact
Road treatments wind up in our waterways. The volume is significant, so fewer applications is good. Less salt on the roadways is good. Less calcium chloride is also good, as zebra mussels need plenty of calcium for their shells.
I do hope the evaluation of spreading sugar on the roads will include the impact of nutrient loading on lakes. “Beet Heet” sounds like great technology, and cheaper too, and may well be a healthier way to dispose of Iowa’s excess than making more soda pop.
But I recall that they stopped dumping the brine water from the cherry pack into the bay for a reason, so it concerns me that this article doesn’t even mention marine algae’s love of sugar. Does this technology trickle down to feed slime? I hope the study continues comprehensively.
Meredith McComb
Traverse City