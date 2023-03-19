A world in pain - and what to do about it
You don’t have to be an observant person to see that the world around us is hurting. Turn on the news and what do you see and hear? You hear that the world is in pain: wars, famine, disease, civil strife and unrest, political wars and neighbors hurting neighbors. Where did we fall short of peace so horribly? For those of us becoming of age where we are now noticing the changes in the world, it’s shocking to see where we are now compared to where we were.
What the world seems to want to do is blame someone else for the state of affairs. No one seems to want to take the more difficult approach of finding solutions. It’s a war of words and finger pointing. Blame certain people or political groups. Engage in seemingly self-righteous witch-hunts for people who oppose our own viewpoints, but never seeking to find ways to end the wars, the arguments, the ripping apart of the very weave that is our society.
Darin McClellan
Bellaire
