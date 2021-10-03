Woeful incompetence
The termination of the Grand Traverse County Health Department’s Medical Director Dr. Michael Collins is an egregious decision by Grand Traverse County. Dr. Collins is a longstanding, well respected, highly competent member of our medical community who has performed his duties impeccably with integrity over the years while looking out for our region’s public health.
His termination was presumably caused by the county commission’s disagreement with his responsible public health recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, our county commissioners (save one, Betsy Coffia) have once again displayed their woeful incompetence.
David McClary, M.D.
Traverse City