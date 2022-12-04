Re-evaluate our nation's relationship with Saudis
The U.S. has been appropriately supporting Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion of their country, but we need to recognize that the U.S. also has been supporting Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen for many years. Their blockades have prevented Yemen civilians from receiving humanitarian food and the medical supplies they desperately need.
We need to re-evaluate our relationship with Saudi Arabia.
President Biden tried to work with Saudi Arabia, requesting them to increase their oil production for the U.S. and many other parts of the world during this challenging time. They not only did not increase their output, they decreased the output – causing an increase in the cost of gas here and worldwide.
There is a bill in Congress that would stop our support of Saudi Arabia and help the Yemeni people.
I am asking all who are willing to contact U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., requesting him to publicly request a vote on the Yemen War Power Resolution. A simple majority vote on this bill will pull our aid from Saudi Arabia, no longer supporting their destruction of Yemen.
Beverly McCaw
Williamsburg
