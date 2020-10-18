Ballenger will make the right choices
This pandemic puts so many things in perspective. For me, prioritizing the safety and well-being of my kids and all young people has become more critical than ever.
Josey Ballenger is uniquely suited to lead the Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) board in making choices that will both keep our kids safe and prepare them to address challenges. Josey is someone whom I — and so many other working parents — can relate to because she works hard to make choices that keep her family and her career on a positive path.
Vote for Josey Ballenger for TCAPS.
Leah McCallum
Traverse City
