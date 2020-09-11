Supporting Johnson for NMC
Vote for Rachel Johnson for Northwestern Michigan College trustee. She brings critical thinking, empathy and passion to all of her work. She seeks to understand other perspectives. She's a direct and thoughtful communicator. Rachel goes out of her way to celebrate, mentor and include women of all ages and backgrounds in her personal and professional projects.
As I think about my children and their education, I feel good knowing that Rachel is helping to lead NMC. Please vote for Rachel Johnson in November.
Leah McCallum
Traverse City
