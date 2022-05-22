Missed opportunity
I am disappointed. The week of May 2-6 was Teacher Appreciation Week and the Record-Eagle never mentioned a word about that fact. Teachers have devoted their lives to educating children, preparing them to become productive, independent adults. Where was the Record-Eagle? Absent.
Aside from the time teachers spend in the classroom, they work before school, after school, weekends and yes, during the summer. Teachers grade papers, plan lessons, communication with parents, advise students during extracurricular activities and attend meetings outside of the classroom. I feel the Record-Eagle missed an opportunity to show their readers that teachers are an important asset to the growth of not only our children but the community too and should be recognized and appreciated.
Cindy McCall
Traverse City
