Voting against the road millage
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission is at it again. Our precious Boardman River, which has been receiving great care and restoration help to remove dams and recover its natural path, is again facing the road commission's obsession with a bridge.
Sprawl, river degradation, negative wildlife impacts and an end result that previous studies have shown to be nebulous to non-existent in diverting Traverse City traffic.
There is worthwhile and important work to be done on our roads. Please follow and read the previous studies. Please vote against the millage.
Thomas Mayhew
Northport (Grand Traverse County property owner and taxpayer)
