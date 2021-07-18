Preserve rural freedoms
I think it’s safe to say most if not all of us living in Weldon Township live here because of its rural values and not those of city or suburban people. We like our open space — space to follow our American dream of farming, hunting, fishing, off roading, hiking or an infinite number of other possibilities. We are all unique individuals with individual dreams.
What we don’t like is others telling us what we have to do. We don't need planning commissions telling us what to do because someone else does not like our dream. We admire those who have a dream and the fortitude and gumption to follow it. Telling others what they can or cannot do is city and suburban values. We can see the results of this in cities with overburdensome and inefficient government, high crime rates, the poor quality of health and education. These failing big city values are now being forced into the suburbs with defund the police, high-rise housing (affordable housing) and increased bureaucratic control of private property.
I don’t want our county government to become a de facto HOA. Homeowner associations are just one more step to centralized command and control functions of a socialist mind set.
Charles Mayer
Thompsonville