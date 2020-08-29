Peters protected cherry growers
Gary Peters understands what cherries mean to Traverse City.
Northern Michigan cherries are known across the country as being some of the best and as the "Cherry Capital of the World," our cherry growers are vital to our economy and way of life.
That is why I am so thankful that Sen. Gary Peters got the U.S. International Trade Commission to track the effects of unfair trade practices used by other countries on our cherry growers after the commission refused to act in January. Gary understands that we need help, and I appreciate he did something about it.
Connor Mayer
Traverse City
