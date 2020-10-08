Who's an idiot?
As I drive around the area, from time to time I see a hateful yard sign that says, "Our governor is an idiot!"
They seem to always be surrounded by other Trump-Pence signs. Considering the recent developments in Washington, D.C., versus the current relative health and safety of Michigan, I submit that there are several people more deserving of that insult than is our governor — not least of which are those who continue to display that sign.
David Maxson
Lake Ann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.