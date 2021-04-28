Stick with love
We have lived in Traverse City for more than 40 years and have heard extremely biased remarks couched as “jokes” in restaurants, at concerts and especially at high school sporting events, mainly from adults.
We are a bi-racial family and a family with differing religious views. For two decades we have hosted exchange students from around the world and from Interlochen Center for the Arts. Sometimes those teens were made to feel uneasy because of their skin color and by their cultural differences. We fear for the safety of and biases our biracial grandchildren may encounter in their own hometown unless dramatic change occurs.
Young children learn racial biases as early as kindergarten and have entrenched prejudices by high school. Yes, you have to be “carefully taught” and that initial teaching begins at home.
The shameful, disgusting racist behavior recently displayed by area high schoolers is beyond shocking and is a painful reminder of the work that has been neglected in early childhood education. It is far too late by middle or high school to inculcate unity, collaboration and understanding.
Martin Luther King said, “Stick with love. Hate is too big a burden to bear.” A lesson that needs to be learned early on.
Julie and David Maxson
Lake Ann