Supporting Humphreys
One of the three open seats on the Traverse City Area Public Schools board should be filled by Flournoy Humphreys. I wish I lived in the district, and could vote for her, but I do not. What I can do is tell you that she is an honest, caring person, an excellent educator whose passion for her student’s learning is unexcelled.
She will be a voice for integrity and transparency on the board; her voice is needed in these challenging times. Vote for Flournoy to improve the quality of TCAPS board decisions.
Larry Mawby
Suttons Bay
