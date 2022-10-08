A perfect home for this sculpture
From time to time over the years, the Record-Eagle has printed stories about the Native American trail marker trees, the numbered trail marker project and the historic pathways they represent.
The article titled "Horizontal lines in a vertical world" about Dennis Downes, which appeared in Thursday's (Oct. 6) Great Outdoors section, was one of the most interesting things I have read in a lifetime of reading the Record-Eagle. In addition to founding the Trail Marker Tree Society and writing a book based on his research, he has created a series of sculptures of tail marker trees.
There is a picture of one of his sculptures in the article, which also mentions: "He is looking for a home for a fifth sculpture he has recently completed."
The trees themselves are subject to damage from disease and weather, and the thought of losing them to time has troubled me.
Wouldn't it be great if his sculpture could "find a home" near the existing trail marker tree at the Civic Center? It would be the perfect place for it! What can be done to make this happen?
Terry Matteson
Williamsburg
