Who to trust with your vote

Are you having trouble on who to trust with your presidential vote? These may help:

1. Who would you trust to take your 16-year-old daughter out on her first date — President Donald Trump or former vice President Joe Biden?

2. You just got a big inheritance. Who would you trust to invest it for you — Trump or Biden?

3. Who would make a big mistake to drop an atomic bomb on some nation — Trump or Biden?

4. Who would be more apt to lie about anything — Trump or Biden?

5. Who would if he could lie to you, a citizen, about anything — Trump or Biden?

Folks, your choices are your president. 

Dean Mathias

Traverse City

