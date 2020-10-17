Who to trust with your vote
Are you having trouble on who to trust with your presidential vote? These may help:
1. Who would you trust to take your 16-year-old daughter out on her first date — President Donald Trump or former vice President Joe Biden?
2. You just got a big inheritance. Who would you trust to invest it for you — Trump or Biden?
3. Who would make a big mistake to drop an atomic bomb on some nation — Trump or Biden?
4. Who would be more apt to lie about anything — Trump or Biden?
5. Who would if he could lie to you, a citizen, about anything — Trump or Biden?
Folks, your choices are your president.
Dean Mathias
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.